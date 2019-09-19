BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Writers Alliance announce the winners of the 2019 Writers Contest.

Writers from across Minnesota entered their works in the categories of poetry, creative nonfiction and fiction.

Poetry winners

First, Yvonne Pearson with her poem, The School Bus Driver; second, Lina Belar with her poem, Tumbleweed; Honorable Mention, Pearson with her poem, Log Cabin.

Creative nonfiction winners

First, Laura Hansen with her piece entitled, Portrait of a Wedding; second, Pearson with her piece, My Mother’s Gift; Honorable Mention, Diane Schlagel with her piece, Teachers Turned Turkey Farmers.

Fiction winners

First, Joe Prosit with his short story entitled, Pre-Triage; second, Laura Hansen with her story, The Village Made of Thread; Honorable Mention goes to Becky Flansburg with her story, Heavenly Strawberry.

Help the winners celebrate their wins, as well as learn various aspects of writing at the Lakes Area Writers Alliance 2019 Writers Conference, coming up Oct. 26. Visit the website for speaker information and topics.

The Lakes Area Writers Alliance is a nonprofit organization in Brainerd geared toward helping published and unpublished writers demystify the writing process, as well as encourage them on their writing journey. They meet the third Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the large activity room of Bethany Good Samaritan, 804 Wright Street. To learn more or become a member, visit the website at www.lawamn.org or email info@lawamn.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments