BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Writers Alliance announces its upcoming annual writers conference and book fair Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a special book fair and author signing running over the lunch hour.
If you are a writer looking to connect with the lakes area writing community or learn more about a given writing field, this event is for you. This year’s conference is geared toward highlighting five writing careers: poetry, freelance writing, editing, short story, and novel writing.
The event, held at Bethany Good Samaritan (804 Wright Street), includes the following speakers and topics:
• Nicole Borg, From Point A to Point B: A Roadmap to Performing Your Poetry
• Becky Flansburg, FREElance FREEdom: Using Your Love of Writing as a Side Hustle
• Angela Weichmann, More Than Words: Editing Secrets for Better Dialogue
• Joe Prosit, From 1st Draft to Published: Short Stories 101
• Carissa Andrews, The Author Revolution: Publish Your Novel in Under a Year
Tickets are limited, so please reserve space early. Tickets are $25 and are available from their website www.lawamn.org or by emailing info@lawamn.org. Breakfast and lunch are included with your ticket.
The Lakes Area Writers Alliance is a nonprofit organization geared toward helping published and unpublished writers demystify the writing process, as well as encourage them on their writing journey. They meet the third Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the large activity room of Bethany Good Samaritan. Visit the website for more information on how to become a member.
