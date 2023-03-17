NISSWA — Jaspar Lepak brings her poetic melodies to Nisswa March 24 for a Grassroots Concerts performance.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church.
NISSWA — Jaspar Lepak brings her poetic melodies to Nisswa March 24 for a Grassroots Concerts performance.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church.
This will be the 350th concert in the series that began in 1988.
The concert venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, next to the school.
A child of the Sonoran Desert, Lepak is a songwriter whose remarkable gift for melody is only surpassed by her poetry.
Deeply influenced by the many places she has called home (Tucson, Durban (South Africa), Seattle, and currently Minneapolis), she sweeps across landscapes with an emotional depth that is extraordinary while her clear, pure voice touches the heart.
Although Lepak studied classical piano through college, it was not until she graduated that she took up the guitar and started writing songs. An English major with an MFA in creative writing, she was always interested in stories, and the guitar gave her a new avenue for telling hers.
She recorded five albums in five years before moving to South Africa in 2009 with her husband Kale. Her music found an enthusiastic audience, and in 2011, she recorded “Forgiving Wind,” which Rolling Stone South Africa hailed as an album full of beauty and original charm.
Lepak returned to the States in 2012, settling into Seattle where she released “Wide World” in 2014 and “Close to Me” in 2017 -- just a few months after her daughter was born. In 2021, she released her ninth album “Desert Ghosts,” which reached No. 15 on the FAI Folk Chart with the single “Ever Gonna Fly” coming in at No. 9.
She is currently working on a new album which focuses on feminist themes, including songs about choice, pregnancy, parenthood, and care-giving.
For more about the artist go to www.jasparlepak.com
The rest of the spring concert schedule:
April 14: Kelley Smith (www.kelleysmithmusic.com)
April 28: Luke LeBlanc (www.lukeleblanc.com)
Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Internal Revenue Code.
Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.
For updates on Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call (218) 838-4266. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., where seating is first-come, first-served.
Admission is still $10 adults, $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.