WADENA — Kathie Brekke and Russ Peterson and the 42nd Street Jazz Band will present an exciting concert featuring several decades of Christmas music performed by some of the best jazz musicians in the area on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Robertson Theatre.
42nd Street Jazz Band is a highly energetic and entertaining musical group that performs jazz regularly in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding areas. Its primary set includes swing, 50’s, ballads, country and a bit of classic rock. Band members include Shawn Brekke, trumpet/vocals, Kent ‘Biff’ Karch, bass/vocals, Joe Riewer, drums, Russ Peterson, Sax, Matt Seidel, Guitar, Kathie Brekke, keyboards/vocals.
COVID safety guidelines will be observed. All attendees are requested to wear masks.
The concert is presented free by the Wadena County Historical Society. To make reservations or for more information, call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.
These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
