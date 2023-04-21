NISSWA — Luke LeBlanc is the next Grassroots Concerts artist who will take the Nisswa stage Friday. It is the last concert of the spring season.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church at 5459 Lakers Lane, next to the school. Doors open at 6:30, where seating is first-come, first-served.
LeBlanc is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter who delivers dynamic and versatile original performances that feature a warm, organic merging of rootsy folk and pop.
As noted by The Current, LeBlanc’s music is “so delicate, understated, and careful in its construction that you forget it’s taking apart how to live in such an unstable world while giving solace and a place for rest.”
LeBlanc’s music has been featured on 89.3 the Current and has received critical acclaim from numerous music magazines, including Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, and Glide Magazine.
LeBlanc taught himself how to play guitar at 11 years old and decided to write his own words and music soon after. At 13, he was the youngest to win the Zimmy’s (named after Robert Zimmerman, aka Bob Dylan) national Dylan-influenced singer-songwriter competition.
Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.
For updates on nonprofit Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call (218) 838-4266. Admission is still $10 adults, $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult.
At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.
