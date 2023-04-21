NISSWA — Luke LeBlanc is the next Grassroots Concerts artist who will take the Nisswa stage Friday. It is the last concert of the spring season.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church at 5459 Lakers Lane, next to the school. Doors open at 6:30, where seating is first-come, first-served.

