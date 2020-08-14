MacRostie Art Center is excited to announce the upcoming Virtual Artist Talk event with our 28th annual Juried Exhibition juror and lifelong artist Laura Youngbird Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Youngbird is the first and former Director of Native American Art Programs at Plains Art Museum. She also taught art at Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton, N.D., as an Artist-in-Resident for the North Dakota Council on the Arts and Fargo Public Schools. She has received several awards including a 2018 First People’s Fund–Artist in Business Fellowship, Artist Initiative Grants in 2009 and 2013 from the Minnesota State Arts Board, and a Jerome Fellowship in 2003 to work and study with master potter, Richard Bresnahan at St. John’s University.
Youngbird recently received an Artist in Residence Fellowship from the Institute of American Indian Art, Santa Fe, N.M. She has a Masters in printmaking and is a practicing artist working in mixed media-drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics. Her work has been shown in numerous regional and national galleries and exhibitions.
The themes expressed in Youngbird’s solo exhibition Manifestation originate from experiences her family and particularly her grandmother had while at boarding schools and issues that surrounded their assimilation into non-Indian culture.
The Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday evening of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists.
This event is free and open to the public via MacRostie Art Center’s Zoom meeting room. The meeting identification number will be released via Facebook and email Monday. You do not need a Zoom account to participate.
Contact MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 with any questions.
