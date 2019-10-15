GRAND RAPIDS — MacRostie Art Center announces its October series of Artist Talks with an evening with Michael Lyons, the creator of hit podcast about Ojibwe language and culture Boozhoo Nana Boozhoo.
Lyon’s co-hosts, characters Nana Boozhoo and Natasha, will also be making an appearance at the event.
Lyons, a Laporte School graduate, is an artist and culture-bearer from Bemidji. His imaginative puppet-led podcast Boozhoo Nana Boozhoo has been helping the community learn Ojibwe through song and story for over two years. KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio now hosts Nana Boozhoo and Natasha for their episode series Ojibwe Word of the Day.
Come to MacRostie Art Center Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. for a live performance and discussion with the artist. All ages are welcome to attend.
The Artist Talks Series takes place on the third Wednesday evening of each month to provide the public the opportunity to meet and learn about regional artists.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments, coffee, and snacks will be available.
