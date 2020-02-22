The Madrigal Choir from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wis., will be presenting a concert at Lakeside Baptist Church in Backus March 6 at 6:30 p.m.
The Madrigal is a 42-voice choir under the direction of Dr. David Brown that performs a wide assortment of sacred music including psalms, hymns, spiritual songs, classic works and spirituals. The choir sings a cappella or with handbells, wind instruments, strings, or piano.
Lakeside Baptist Church is located at 125 Church Lane in Backus, one-quarter mile west of Highways 371 and 87. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend. A freewill offering will be taken.
For more information, contact the church at lakesidebaptist125@gmail.com or call (218) 947-4955.
