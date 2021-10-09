BRAINERD — An afternoon of live music from Rock Camp instructors and students to raise funds to provide scholarships for students to attend the 2022 Mark Munson Rock Music Camp will be held Oct. 17.
This event will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Green Lantern Bar and Grill, 10 miles south of Brainerd on Highway 18. Help reach the goal of $3,000 raised, all while enjoying some great music and supporting the arts in the community.
If you are unable to attend, but would still like to support this amazing music camp program and young musicians, go to https://the-crossing-arts-alliance to donate.
The Mark Munson Rock Music Camp, a program of The Crossing Arts Alliance, brings students in grades 5-12 together with some of the best area musicians for 6 days of learning how to perform in a rock band setting. The camp culminates with a final performance with each band performing on-stage with professional lighting and sound.
Mark Munson Rock Music Camp is sponsored by Hubbard Radio and The Power Loon.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
