DULUTH — Fans of Handel’s “Messiah” are invited to raise their voices in song to celebrate the Christmas season during a favorite community event at The College of St. Scholastica.
The 39th annual Messiah Sing-Along will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mitchell Auditorium on campus. The entire audience sings the iconic oratorio, and St. Scholastica’s Center for Early Music Orchestra provides the accompaniment. Shelley Gruskin, music department emeritus faculty member, directs this holiday sing-along.
Admission is free. Bring your own score, or buy one at the event.
St. Scholastica is nationally recognized for quality and value. It has been named the top Minnesota college for economic mobility, and U.S. News & World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists.
