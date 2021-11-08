WADENA — BookEnds Online Edition will feature Mike Lein and his newest book, “Cabin Fever,” online Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.
Lein is known across the north country for his many published stories of cabin life with dogs, boats, relatives, and friends. His previous books include “Firewood Happens” (winner of MIPA’s 2016 award for Humor), “Down at the Dock” (winner of MIPA’s 2017 award for Humor), and “The Crooked Lake Chronicles” (finalist of MIPA’s 2019 award for Humor).
To find out more about BookEnds Online Edition or to watch recordings of previous BookEnds programs visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
