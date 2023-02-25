Minnesota Storyteller Kevin Kling
Photo submitted

Kitchigami Regional Library System is hosting Kevin Kling for a tour of northern Minnesota March 27-31.

Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments