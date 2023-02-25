Kitchigami Regional Library System is hosting Kevin Kling for a tour of northern Minnesota March 27-31.
Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country.
Kling’s autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota, and eating things before knowing what they are.
He has been awarded numerous arts grants and fellowships. The National Endowment for the Arts, The McKnight Foundation, The Minnesota State Arts Board, The Bush Foundation, The Jerome Foundation and others have recognized Kling’s artistry. In 2014, Mayor RT Rybak named Kevin “Minneapolis Story Laureate.”
Spend time with Kling for these free events as he shares new stories and reads from his very popular books, “The Dog Says How,” “Holiday Inn,” “Big Little Brother” and “Big Little Mother.” No advance tickets or registration necessary.
He will be presenting in Brainerd, Pine River, Walker, Bemidji, Park Rapids and Wadena. Contact your local library for more information, or visit the website at www.krls.org
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
Tour Schedule
March 27: Brainerd Public Library, noon;
Pine River-Backus High School, 6:30 p.m.
March 28: Walker American Legion, 4 p.m.
March 29: Bemidji Public Library, 6 p.m.
March 30: Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center, 7 p.m.
March 31: Wadena-Deer Creek High School Robertson Theater, 4 p.m.
