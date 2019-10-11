BEMIDJI — Minnesota Public Radio will deliver a series of four free MPR Connects! events this fall in Greater Minnesota, including one Thursday at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Dr. S., Bemidji. Registration and refreshments, 5:30-6 p.m., program with question and answer session to follow.
Participation is free, but pre-registration is required at mpr.org/mprconnects.
The community is welcome to attend and learn more about the whys of weather and climate beyond the forecast from MPR Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner.
As a resident Minnesotan, Huttner has a deep understanding of Minnesota’s local weather and climate. His work focusing on climate vulnerability has provided insight into the greatest factors of climate change that Minnesotans face, as well as strategies to mitigate some of those risks.
In 2007, Huttner was tapped by MPR News as its first chief meteorologist. He launched daily weather chats on its 40-plus station network. He also created the popular Updraft blog. In 2013, Huttner launched MPR News’ much-awarded, weekly radio show Climate Cast, which focuses on climate change news, science and solutions.
