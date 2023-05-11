BEMIDJI — Minnesota Public Radio will feature Tom Crann, host of All Things Considered, talked in-person May 25 with Keng Dechawuth, owner of Tara Thai at the Hampton Inn.
Join us as Tom and Keng talk flavors, recipes and advice. Learn more about Keng and his journey through his food career. Keng will share one of his favorite recipes, spicy mushroom laab. Tastings will be available.
Born and raised in Thailand, Keng came to the USA in 1998 to the University of Southern California on a scholarship from the Thai Army to study electrical engineering. He returned to Thailand after graduation in 2000. Keng came back to the United States in 2005 to pursue a PhD in electrical engineering at North Dakota State University. He left his educational program to open his first restaurant in Moorhead in 2006. Since then, Keng has opened 15 restaurants. He has transferred ownership of many of his restaurants to employees or friends and continues to mentor many.
“Appetites” airs every Wednesday on MPR News’ All Things Considered with host Crann, bringing local and regional food and drink news, trends, and reviews.
Crann is the host of All Things Considered for MPR News. He’s been in the host chair since 2005. He has interviewed a wide range of public figures, including Minnesota’s members of congress, politicians, experts, writers, and artists. He anchored Minnesota Public Radio’s award-winning live coverage of the 35W bridge collapse. He has hosted other special coverage for MPR News, including live coverage of election nights since 2012. He has been a host, producer, and interviewer for Minnesota Public Radio since 1995. His work on MPR News has been recognized with an Eric Severeid award, a regional Edward R. Murrow award, and a National Headliner award. He has also hosted the international cultural broadcasts “Sounds Irish” and “The Last Night of the Proms,” a co-production with the BBC. In addition to his work in news, Crann spent over 20 years hosting and producing classical music and cultural programs at public radio stations around the U.S, and for RTE/Lyric FM in Ireland, where he is still a contributor.
