DULUTH — It’s all about weddings Jan. 11 as Lundeen Productions presents the 32nd Annual Duluth Wedding Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DECC (Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center) in Duluth.
The annual wedding planning show will feature nearly 150 exhibitors with a wide range of products and services ranging from gowns and tuxes to venues, caterers, honeymoon and destination wedding getaways, wedding planners, photographers, limos, flowers, music and much more.
With today’s wedding trends being “anything goes” the Duluth Wedding Show will feature almost everything imaginable to plan the perfect wedding for you.
“It’s fun because it seems like no two weddings are the same anymore” said Kynze Lundeen of Lundeen Productions, wedding show promoters. “The Duluth Wedding Show is here to help you plan your wedding with distinct style. That can be a wedding deep in the north woods to an elegant ballroom affair to a destination near or far. The Duluth Wedding Show is an event to use your imagination and plan away.”
Also at the show, in addition to the exhibitors, are workshops including a Grooms Only Workshop and DIY Flower Workshop presented by Engwalls. The increasingly popular VIP Bride experience is back as well. This year Ulta and Lundeen Productions continue to take the VIP Bride experience to the next level with mini beauty sessions, sampling, exclusive early access to the exhibit halls, reserved fashion show seating and special gifts, games and prizes.
The 3 p.m. fashion show will have a bold new look and promises to be filled with the latest fashions for everyone in the wedding! At the conclusion of the show a lucky wedding couple will win the grand prize of a Hard Rock-Cancun getaway courtesy of Divine Destinations, Hard Rock Hotels, Sun Country Airlines and the Duluth Wedding Show.
VIP and advance tickets are now available at www.duluthweddingshow.com
