PARK RAPIDS — The Nemeth Art Center is hosting an exhibit of new works by Andy Messerschmidt through the end of September.
Messerschmidt’s ongoing Agroccult series is a body of over 900 landscape paintings depicting geomancy and the metaphoric stimulation of the Earth’s nervous system through the acupressure that is applied by the existence of humans. His bold colorful imagery is often done on large MDA panels. Set in the large gallery at the Nemeth Art Center, these pieces will fill the space with color and invite imagination.
He currently lives and works in Ely at the confluence of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the rim of the Canadian Shield to the north. He received his MFA in painting and drawing from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2002 and earned his BFA from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., in 1999.
Messerschmidt has shown extensively in New York at Place-Space Gallery for seven years and continues to exhibit in the United States and abroad. Recently, he has exhibited in Germany, Japan, Greece, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.
Admission is always free to the Nemeth Art Center, located in Park Rapids upstairs at the Historic Hubbard County Courthouse, 301 Court Ave. Learn about the Nemeth Art Center and support contemporary arts programing by becoming a NAC member at: www.nemethartcenter.org
This exhibit and Nemeth Art Center 2019 programing is made possible through the support of a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
