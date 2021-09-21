The Nevis Woman’s Club invite you to attend the second Fall Y’all Art, Craft and Gift Show Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Red River Bar and Grill in Akeley.
This fun fall festival will have more than 60 indoor and outdoor vendors for your shopping pleasure, plus a pumpkin patch, cash bar, lunch specials and a bake sale to support the Nevis Woman’s Club.
Some of the thousands of items include sweater mittens, wooden bowls, handmade soaps, candles, honey, doll clothes, original art, skin care and beauty products, metal art, chainsaw art, wood product, screen print tees, greeting cards, rugs, hats, bags, wooden signs, gnomes, hand blown glass, fused glass, pottery, kitchenwares, jewelry, cleaning products, hot cocoa bombs, hemp products, yarn, quilts, baby items, books, charcuterie boards, imported olive wood items, a henna artist and so much more.
