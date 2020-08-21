WADENA — A new selection of Poems of Hope and Reassurance is now on display at the Green Island Poetry Walk during the month of August.
The August selections include “Recognition” by Steve Yasgur, “Covid” by Aaron Dretsch, “Welcome, July” by Mary Amundsen, Fields in Quiet by Julie Adrian, “What I Crave” by Miriam Weinstein, “Still Life with Tulips” by Mark Vinz, “Job-Man of Faith” by Lora Kay, “Corona” by Ken Bennett, “Playhouse” by Margaret Hasse, “Nothing Wasted” by Laura Hansen and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Thomas R. Smith.
These poets represent just a few of the many who submitted poems for the project. Another selection of poems will be displayed in September on the Poetry Walk and will continue as long as needed during the pandemic. Poems will also be made available online and as postcards.
The project, Poems of Hope and Reassurance, is sponsored in part through the Community Emergency Relief Fun, a partnership between Emergency Arts and Springboard for the Arts. For more information or to submit a poem visit www.LinaBelar.com
Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive, just off Highway 71, a few blocks north of the railroad tracks. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.