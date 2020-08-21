WADENA — A new selection of  Poems of Hope and Reassurance is now on display at the Green Island Poetry Walk during the month of August.

The August selections include “Recognition” by Steve Yasgur, “Covid” by Aaron Dretsch, “Welcome, July” by Mary Amundsen, Fields in Quiet by Julie Adrian, “What I Crave” by Miriam Weinstein, “Still Life with Tulips” by Mark Vinz, “Job-Man of Faith” by Lora Kay, “Corona” by Ken Bennett, “Playhouse” by Margaret Hasse, “Nothing Wasted” by Laura Hansen and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Thomas R. Smith.

These poets represent just a few of the many who submitted poems for the project. Another selection of poems will be displayed in September on the Poetry Walk and will continue as long as needed during the pandemic. Poems will also be made available online and as postcards.

The project, Poems of Hope and Reassurance, is sponsored in part through the Community Emergency Relief Fun, a partnership between Emergency Arts and Springboard for the Arts. For more information or to submit a poem visit www.LinaBelar.com

Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive, just off Highway 71, a few blocks north of the railroad tracks. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

