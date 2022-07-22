Northern Light Opera Company presents “HELLO DOLLY” at the Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center Friday through Aug. 6.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. (July 29-30 and Aug. 3-5), and matinees start at 3 p.m. (July 31 and Aug. 6).

