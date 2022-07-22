Northern Light Opera Company presents “HELLO DOLLY” at the Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center Friday through Aug. 6.
Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. (July 29-30 and Aug. 3-5), and matinees start at 3 p.m. (July 31 and Aug. 6).
Get on your Sunday clothes, and join us for “HELLO DOLLY,” a rollicking musical comedy set in 1890s New York, where cunning matchmaker Dolly Levi sets out to find a match for miserly “half-a-millionaire” widower Horace Vandergelder. Meanwhile, shopkeepers Cornelius and Barnaby live out quiet lives of desperation until they dare to set off on an adventure to NYC, where they “won’t come home until they fall in love.”
An irresistible story about the joy of living, glittering with happy songs and exuberant dance numbers, you won’t want to miss this production.
“HELLO DOLLY” features April Hodge as Dolly, Dave Konshok as Horace Vandergelder, Jake Jager as Cornelius Hackl, Levi Trygstad as Barnaby Tucker, Abby Jasmer as Irene Molloy, Maeve Bolton as Minnie Fay, Alan Guajardo as Ambrose Kemper, Hannah Lewis as Ermengarde, Casey Hilden as Rudolph Reisenweber, and Gail Ahart as Ernestina Money. The production team includes Lisa Dove as Stage Director, Karen Palmen as Choreographer, Ryan Webber as Music Director, Greg Paul as Set Designer and Production Manager, Anneliese Garner and Kara Johnston as Costume Designers, Brian Ahart as Lighting Designer, Lorri Jager as Sound, and Tori Harju as Stage Manager.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Beagle and Wolf Books, 112 3rd St. in Park Rapids or online at www.northernlightopera.org
This project is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Region 2 Arts Council and Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
