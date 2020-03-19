In order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, Northern Light Opera Company’s scheduled auditions for its summer’s production of “Big Fish” will still be Friday, but the process has changed.
Rather than gathering at a specific location, auditions will be done on line, using the meeting program ZOOM. Go to www. northernlightopera.org, click on “auditions info” and follow directions. Click on the March 27 time slot to secure a spot. You will then be invited to audition, on ZOOM, from your home/location.
The 2020 summer musical will be “Big Fish,” a rollicking fantasy set in the American South that premiered on Broadway in 2017. This is your invitation to become part of a fun/rewarding adventure and audition to become one of the characters telling this story.
For more information about characters, vocal range, sides, etc., go to www.northernlightopera.org or info@northernlightopera.org
Main characters: Edward, storytelling father; Sandra, patient mother; Will, skeptic son; Josephine, sweet wife; Karl, giant; Amos, circus owner; witch, storyteller; numerous ensemble.
Additional opportunities: If you’re shy about performing on stage, consider becoming one of our valued volunteers. We need volunteers who can use a screw gun, saw, paint, sew/fit costumes, distribute posters, become word-of-mouth story tellers, etc.
Whether you are on stage or behind-the-scenes, you become part of making magic happen.
For the past 18 summers, NLOC has entertained the Heartland Lakes area with professional quality musical theater productions ranging from Gilbert and Sullivan and Broadway blockbusters to more contemporary musicals. Regional community members are led by professional directors to educate and entertain you.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.