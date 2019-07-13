BIGFORK — The Northern Lights Trio entertains with a program filled with variety. This year the music will be a mixture of everything from the Big Band era to the modern day.
The combined years of experience of the group is more than 100, so, the music selection will probably include something everyone will enjoy.
The concert is Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
The Northern Lights performers will be Bigfork’s Ron Olsen on keyboard and vocals; Effie’s Jerry Hagen on bass and vocals; Marcell’s Terry Price on percussions and vocals; plus Harold Boege also from Marcell on harmonica and bass. There will be plenty of show history to talk and play about, and don’t forget a possible surprise guest or two; and all of it will all be for the Edge’s benefit.
Another recurring feature of the group’s performances that is always appreciated is a segment to honor veterans. They ask if the veterans would stand to be recognized while the group plays and sings some military music in dedication to their service to our country.
The group’s performances are rarely set in stone, but this show is set for the night it happens.
Home for the Edge Center for the Arts is in the northern Minnesota city of Bigfork located where the Big Fork and Rice Rivers join. This “wildly unexpected” gem exists “to enhance the Edge of the Wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where creating, enjoying, and sharing art experiences build community.” Its 283-seat, state-of-the-art theatre and 1400-square-foot art gallery provide opportunities for residents, guests, and vacationers. All this is in a city under 500 people.
The Edge is attached to and part of the community’s school enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer. Visit https://edgecenterarts.org or www.facebook.com/EdgeCenterArts, email admin@edgecenterarts.org, or call (218) 743-6670.
