The Northern Minnesota Songwriters (NMS) will gather Sept. 14 at NLfx,1319 Naylor Drive SE, in Bemidji’s industrial park.
The meeting time begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a bag lunch, if desired, and feel free to arrive early to browse all NLfx has to offer before the meeting begins. NLfx doors open at 10 a.m. NMS gatherings are free of charge.
The topic for the September event will deal with be digital audio workstations. NMS member Paul Nye has worked with Logic Pro X and Garageband and will share some of what he’s learned with us. He will ask attendees to share their knowledge, experiences, tips and hints, as well, so bring your DAW questions.
Also think about what areas of interest you would like to see addressed at future gatherings to help make the sessions more valuable.
The Northern Minnesota Songwriters group meets quarterly and offers the opportunity for songwriters to socialize, learn, share songs, and support each other in polishing their writing skills. Songwriters at all levels, from beginners to professionals, are invited. At every meeting each songwriter attending is offered an opportunity to share an original song and receive supportive feedback.
Find Northern Minnesota Songwriters on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthernMinnesotaSongwriters or search for Northern Minnesota Songwriters in the Facebook search bar.
For more information, contact Vicki at (218) 308-8611 or hpt.alto@gmail.com
