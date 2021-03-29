Experience the longest-running art and literature festival in Minnesota - the Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in Hackensack.
The Northwoods Arts Council celebrates 26 years of “Bringing the Arts to Life” in Hackensack and surrounding communities with their festival. This free one day celebration invites visitors to browse more than 55 exceptionally talented artists showcasing their award-winning and unique art.
In the book arts section, you’ll have a chance to meet 30 award-winning authors and discover a variety of genre with new books and sequels. Authors will be book selling and signing.
Enjoy live music while leisurely strolling among booths and tables while meeting favorite artists and authors. Food trucks, craft beer and a visit to the children’s art tent make this an event for all ages.
You’ll find something for everyone’s taste at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival. See you there!
