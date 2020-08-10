Violinist Jeff Menten of Park Rapids and fingerstyle guitarist Paul Nye of Walker will be presenting a livestream concert Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. on YouTube Live and Facebook Live.
The concert is sponsored by the Fosston Community Library Arts Association and made possible by a grant from the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council, as part of a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the voters of Minnesota.
Menten and Nye, who refer to their duo as “Acoustofiddle,” have been performing together for nearly a decade and were part of Akeley’s Woodtick Musical Theater band for many years.
The duo describes their music as “funky folk, punky polka, caffeinated Celtic, cool classical, and Gypsy jazz, with a bit of grassy blues.” The music Menten and Nye will be presenting will cover a wide range of traditional, original, ethnic, and the duo’s arrangements of some pop covers.
Menten and Nye have regularly performed across the north country for several years until this year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many music venues to close down, causing cancellations of live performances. Many musicians have done performances on various social media platforms.
The livestream concert will be videotaped live, courtesy of Calvary Church in Walker, which has allowed Menten and Nye not only the use of the facility, but also the video, audio and live-streaming software the church uses for online services.
The concert will only be available online on YouTube Live and Facebook Live. Viewers can go online to www.paulnye.com for a link to the performance. The performance venue will be closed to the public, but the virtual online audience will be able to make comments through chat in realtime during the concert.
Menten and Nye will be reading some select comments throughout the show. Pre-concert streaming will be available at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the concert, but viewers will be given an opportunity to tip the performers through PayPal or Venmo during the performance.
