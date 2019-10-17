BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.
Opportunities coming up include:
• Oct. 23, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Studio Wednesday Kids, Mini Monsters. Youth ages 5-12 are invited to join us to make spooky mini monsters using a wooden form, a variety of materials, and their imagination. $3 per child. No child will be turned away due to need.
• Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Felted Acorns with Lisa Jordan. Using fluffy wool in the colors of the season, students will use felting techniques to create a handful of adorable wool acorns with real caps.
The cost is $15 for Crossing Arts members or $20 for non-members.
• Oct. 25, 2 to 5 p.m. Mixed Media Weaving with Patricia Lintner. Learn basic weaving techniques using a variety of materials such as wool, lace, tulle, ribbons, leaves, and more.
Participants are encouraged to bring materials to add into their masterpiece. Ages 10 and up. $40 for Crossing Arts members, $45 for non-members.
To enroll, call TCAA at (218) 833-0416 or visit crossingarts.org. Pre-payment is required. Cancellations made less than 24 hours before class will not be eligible for a refund.
Classes will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.