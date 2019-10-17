BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.

Opportunities coming up include:

• Oct. 23, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Studio Wednesday Kids, Mini Monsters. Youth ages 5-12 are invited to join us to make spooky mini monsters using a wooden form, a variety of materials, and their imagination. $3 per child. No child will be turned away due to need.

• Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Felted Acorns with Lisa Jordan. Using fluffy wool in the colors of the season, students will use felting techniques to create a handful of adorable wool acorns with real caps.

The cost is $15 for Crossing Arts members or $20 for non-members.

• Oct. 25, 2 to 5 p.m. Mixed Media Weaving with Patricia Lintner. Learn basic weaving techniques using a variety of materials such as wool, lace, tulle, ribbons, leaves, and more.

Participants are encouraged to bring materials to add into their masterpiece. Ages 10 and up. $40 for Crossing Arts members, $45 for non-members.

To enroll, call TCAA at (218) 833-0416 or visit crossingarts.org. Pre-payment is required. Cancellations made less than 24 hours before class will not be eligible for a refund.

Classes will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments