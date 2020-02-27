BRAINERD — Crossing Arts invites the public to come to an opening reception of ‘Oil & Water,’ contemporary works by Lonnie Knutson March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a free will offering at the door. Light refreshments will be served.
“Oil and Water” takes an abstract focus through Knutson’s unique and creative painting style. From her original work painting watercolor landscapes, she has created artwork in a myriad of mediums and subject matters throughout her life, but creating abstract art is where she has landed, and it has provided a welcoming challenge which she loves.
Knutson’s work begins with a seed and grows, building on layers giving depth and importance to each artistic mark within the work. She gains inspiration from nature, which can clearly be seen through her choice of color pallet, as well as through the weaving of organic and geometric shapes throughout her paintings.
All artists hope to grow, stretch and experiment during their lifetime of creating, and abstract painting is Knutson’s stretch now. This current body of work exemplifies that stretch, expanding our views of abstract contemporary art.
This exhibition will be on display through March 28.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org or visit crossingarts.org
Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located in the heart of downtown Brainerd at 711 Laurel Street.
