With a new collection of songs, Leech Lake Ojibwe recording artist Dwa Brown and her band, “The Spirit Remains,” have released three new songs: “War Cry,” along with “Somebody Lied,” and “Prisoner of My Own.”
This insightful, powerful new music serves as a salve for personal pain, amid the chaos and uncertainty of the pandemic. From Brown’s home in her Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) ancestral territory in northern Minnesota, the powerhouse vocalist wrote the lyrics and cowrote the music for these driving rock songs.
Brown’s bandmates in The Spirit Remains (formerly known as 9LVS) are Turtle Mountain Chippewa rhythm guitarist Dean Belgarde, Chuck Domrese on guitar, Leech Lake Ojibwe drummer Adrian Liberty, and T.J. White on bass. These first three singles, recorded at Untouchable Productions in Grand Forks, N.D. with Turtle Mountain Chippewa Little Bobby Houle and mixed by Jon Borgen, The Spirit Remains embraces its essential need for expression, along with the inherent healing power of music.
“I think it’s important to tell the stories behind the music — it came out of extreme strife,” notes Brown, whose stunning vocals have been compared to Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. “I’m proud of the fact that we have Native musicians in this band. I’m proud of all the musicians I have had the honor to play with. None of this would be possible without them. As a female Native rock singer — a minority within a microcosm — I’ve actually been told I couldn’t or shouldn’t pursue rock music, a male-dominated genre in the industry. I’m not looking for anyone’s approval. My music and writing is just as sacred as anything else, and speaks for itself.”
The Spirit Remains has played hundreds of shows locally and regionally, including Walker’s popular “Moondance” music festival, and Sturgis, S.D. With a vivid sense-of-place as her foundation, for Brown, music is an essential refuge in these surreal times.
Available for digital streaming and download, fans can listen to this new music on YouTube or Facebook.
