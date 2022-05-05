“Opioid Reckoning: Love, Loss and Redemption in the Rehab State,” a book by Amy C. Sullivan is the featured book for this month’s BookEnds Online Edition that will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Minnesota’s alcohol and drug rehabilitation programs have long been held up as the gold-standard, but the opioid epidemic has challenged its abstinence-only, morals-based model. The predominance of the Minnesota Model in the deeply siloed models of addiction care — Twelve Step, medication, and the newer Harm Reduction approach — has cost our society dearly. Professor Sullivan’s book shows how Minnesota has the potential to be a national leader in ending the opioid epidemic, but only if we choose to confront stigma and increase compassion for people who use drugs.
Sullivan is a history professor at Macalaster College. Her book, a 2022 Minnesota Book Award Finalist, began as an oral history project featuring more than sixty interviews with Minnesotans touched by or working to end the epidemic. A recording of this program will be available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
