BRAINERD — Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Peter Miller brings his indie rock band We Are the Willows to the Chalberg stage Friday for a 7 p.m. concert.
As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series, the band brings a unique sound and an innovative approach to music.
We Are The Willows has been releasing music since 2007. It was in that year that Miller’s grandmother gave him more than 350 letters written by his grandfather while stationed in the South West Pacific during WWII. On tour, Miller would read the letters, take notes, and eventually songs started to form. Over the next three years, Miller wrote songs cataloguing his grandparents’ courtship during WWII.
An album of songs based on those letters was released in two parts in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
The band’s appearance in Brainerd was to take place in 2020 as part of a Minnesota State Arts Board Touring Grant, but the COVID epidemic put that tour on hold.
In addition to Miller, We Are The Willows consists of Jeremiah Satterthwaite (guitar), Travis Collins (bass/voice), Hilary James (cello/voice), and Josh McKay (drums).
Tickets for the concert are available from the CLC Theatre box office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com
