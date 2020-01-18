BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications announces the winners of the fifth annual Pick-it Bowl Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners for the 2019-20 College Bowl games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.
There were 425 participants in the Pick It Bowl Challenge this year and the top 10 finishers all won a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account.
Pick-it Bowl Challenge winners:
First: $500 credit, Michael Hoffman, Bemidji
Second: $250 credit, Fred Luckeroth, Park Rapids
Third: $100 credit, Laurie Weese, Deer River
Fourth: $50 credit, Desire McCray, Bemidji
Fifth: $25 credit, tie: Katie Nelson, Bemidji, and Timothy Howg, Grand Rapids
Seventh: $25 credit, Keith Bartholomaus, Laporte
Eighth: $25 credit, tie: David Baughn, Bemidji, and Moe Webb, Bemidji
10th: $25 credit, Thomas Dent, Laporte
The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
