BEMIDJI — The world’s most powerful Wi-Fi is now available locally, Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced.
GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6 technology is now available to all locations within the GigaZone.
GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi leverages the all-fiber optic network of the GigaZone to deliver gigabit speeds wirelessly throughout a home or business with coverage up to 3 times greater than Wi-Fi 5. The GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi 6 router also provides increased data capacity and significant improvements in latency — up to 75 percent lower for gaming and video streaming.
“Our cooperative leads the way when bringing the latest in communication technology to the region and we are proud to be the first to offer Wi-Fi 6 technology to our customers. We can all see that the number of internet connected devices in our homes is increasing and it’s important that our membership has the very best broadband experience possible. GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi is faster, stronger, and includes more security features than ever before,” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager.
In addition to the increased speed, security, and coverage, GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi also provides peace of mind. The cooperative installs and maintains the GigaZone Blast router and our local technical support team is right here to help keep it working worry free throughout the year.
As the Internet provider with the largest and fastest all-fiber optic network in the region, the cooperative is providing wired Internet service at very high speed. That speed, however, can be dramatically impacted by a wireless router. Older routers may not be able to handle the higher speed Internet you are receiving. GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi ensures you are getting the best possible wireless connections in your home or business.
“Wi-Fi technology has evolved rapidly and not only will Wi-Fi 6 technology provide more speed and reach farther but it also improves performance when there are multiple devices connected to the network” said Leo Anderson Jr., Paul Bunyan Communications Technology Experience Manager. “Even better for our membership, it’s low cost. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a router to get the best Wi-Fi available!”
GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6 can be added to GigaZone Internet service for only $5 per month and all new GigaZone customers can get GigaZone Blast Wi-Fi free for the first 6 months.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
