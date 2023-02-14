NISSWA – Peter Mayer brings his delightful, poignant and humorous music to Nisswa Feb. 24 to start the 2023 spring season for Grassroots Concerts. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church.

Mayer has been singing and songwriting full-time for 25 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs about science, nature, and spirituality.

