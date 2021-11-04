BRAINERD — Pints For A Purpose will be held Nov. 17 and will benefit Crossing Arts.
The event will be held at Jack Pine Brewery with $1 from every pint sold donated to Crossing Arts. All proceeds will support the arts programming and help provide arts opportunities and education for everyone in the area. Learn more about our organization, enjoy a beverage, and support the arts and artists in our community!
This event takes place from 5-8 p.m. at Jack Pine Brewery, 15593 Edgewood Dr., Baxter.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org.
