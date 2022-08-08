WADENA — Freya Manfred, poet and author, will speak Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Uptown Cafe, 224 Jefferson Street South as part of the monthly BookEnds series.
Manfred, born Nov. 28, 1944, in Minneapolis, is a modern American poet. She is the oldest child of American novelist Frederick Manfred.
Her first memoir, “Frederick Manfred: A Daughter Remembers,” was nominated for a Minnesota Book Award. Her second memoir, “Raising Twins: A True Life Adventure,” was released in 2015.
She conducts highly praised poetry and memoir workshops and readings for grades K-12, colleges, and adults. She lives in Stillwater with her husband, screenwriter Thomas Pope. Their twin sons, Rowan and Bly Pope, are visual artists who have illustrated her last four books of poetry.
Manfred’s nine published books of poetry are “A Goldenrod Will Grow,” “Yellow Squash Woman,” “American Roads,” “Flesh and Blood (chapbook),” “My Only Home,” “Swimming With A Hundred Year Old Snapping Turtle,” “The Blue Dress (chapbook),” “Speak,” “Mother” and “Loon in Late November Water.”
Her poetry has also appeared in more than 100 reviews and magazines and over 40 anthologies. Her primary subjects are nature and human relationships. Her work explores the mystery of dreams, love, longing, illness, and death.
Poet Robert Bly says, “What I like in these poems is that they are not floating around in the air or the intellect. The body takes them in. They are brave. The reader and the writer meet each other in the body.”
BookEnds is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Recordings of this and earlier BookEnds authors are available at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org
