WADENA — Freya Manfred, poet and author, will speak Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Uptown Cafe, 224 Jefferson Street South as part of the monthly BookEnds series.

Manfred, born Nov. 28, 1944, in Minneapolis, is a modern American poet. She is the oldest child of American novelist Frederick Manfred.

