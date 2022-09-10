WADENA — This month, the Poetry Walk at Green Island includes poems by Mike Tauber.

Tauber, who grew up, lives and works in the Pineland Sands Headwaters area, has a firm value for intact ecological systems. Much of his life is centered around displaying the value of these local natural systems, the wisdom of functioning within, preserving, and propagating these systems and their components back downstream.

