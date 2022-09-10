WADENA — This month, the Poetry Walk at Green Island includes poems by Mike Tauber.
Tauber, who grew up, lives and works in the Pineland Sands Headwaters area, has a firm value for intact ecological systems. Much of his life is centered around displaying the value of these local natural systems, the wisdom of functioning within, preserving, and propagating these systems and their components back downstream.
Green Island is a 60-acre parcel of land within the city of Wadena owned by Kent Scheer and Vicki Chepulis, whose stewardship of the land includes making a space where people are invited to enjoy the peace and beauty of a carefully cultivated space for experiencing nature. Like the gardens of Europe, there are places to stroll through woods, to sit under a tree and read, or enjoy a picnic lunch with a friend.
The land also includes a working orchard, gardens of rare herbs, wild deer, and white doves who coo softly from their dovecote. Dotted throughout the park-like atmosphere are sculptures created by Kent.
There are also 12 small information stations along the trails on which the poems are posted, alternating with educational texts providing information on the purpose and function of Green Island’s new forest. Each month a different selection of poets will be featured on the Poetry Walk.
Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena. It is open daily to the public, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
