WADENA — The Poetry Walk at Green Island opens this month with “More Poems of Hope and Reassurance” on display.
The poets featured in May include Micki Blenkush, Sara DeLuca, Jeanne Lutz, Freya Manfred, Patricia Norton, and Jim Johnson.
Green Island is a 60-acre parcel of land within the city of Wadena, owned by Kent Scheer and Vicki Chepulis whose stewardship of the land includes making a space where people are invited to enjoy the peace and beauty of a carefully cultivated space for experiencing nature. Like the gardens of Europe, there are places to stroll through woods, to sit under a tree and read, or enjoy a picnic lunch with a friend.
The land also includes a working orchard, gardens of rare herbs, wild deer, and white doves who coo softly from their dovecote. Dotted throughout the park-like atmosphere are sculptures created by Kent. The Poetry Walk compositions are posted alternately on the 12 small information stations along Green Island trails These alternate with educational texts providing information on the purpose and function of Green Island’s new forest.
Each month a different selection of poets will be featured on the Poetry Walk from the project “More Poems of Hope and Reassurance.” This project was created by Lina Belar, a fiscal year 2021 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature; and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
