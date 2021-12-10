BRAINERD — What do Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Janis Joplin and Santa Claus have in common? They’re all part of the Rock & Roll Christmas Show.
For the 13th consecutive year, the holiday season will be raucously kicked off when the perennial favorite hits the stage for one show only Dec. 17 in the Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Arts. The show blasts off at 8 p.m.
Rock & Roll Christmas is the creation of Ted Manderfeld and Paul Diethelm, two talented musicians from the St. Cloud area who bring impressive resumes to the work. They arrived at the idea of the show and set out to find the perfect musicians and singers to make their vision a reality.
Manderfeld is half of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, which performs over 120 times a year across the country and Mexico.
Diethelm is a veteran of over 30 years of live performance, studio recording and songwriting. Born and raised in Watertown, he moved to St Cloud, and in 1989 formed the band Slip Twister. They quickly grew to become a midwestern perennial favorite. As an eight year member of the Jonny Lang Band, Paul toured the world and shared the stage with rock and blues legends including Aerosmith, B.B. King, Sting, and the Rolling Stones. He has made multiple appearances on national T.V. shows including David Letterman, Jay Leno, and Conan O’Brien.
Audience members will be required to wear face masks while in the Gichi-Ziibi.
Tickets for Rock & Roll Christmas are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office. Orders can be placed by phone at (218) 855-8199, or can be purchased online at www.clcperformingarts.com
For those who haven’t seen the show but want to know more about it, the web site for Rock & Roll Christmas is www.rrxxrocks.com
The entire CLC Performing Arts Center season is made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
