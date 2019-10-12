The date for the second Rock It Forward Concert featuring Zeppo, playing the music of Led Zeppelin, with special guests, lakes area favorite Wyld Ryce, to benefit the Brainerd Lakes Pay It Forward Cancer Fund is Oct. 19.
This all-ages concert for cause will be held at Pine Peaks Events Center, 39957 Swanburg Road in Pine River. Doors open at 6:30 p.m and music begins at 8. Tickets are $25, with all ticket proceeds donated to the fund. Tickets are available online or by calling (800) 838-3006. They will also be available at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4330106
The Brainerd Lakes Pay It Forward Fund at the St Joseph’s Foundation/Essentia Health was established by Wayne and Sylvia Swanson of Breezy Point. The fund was created as a way to provide financial assistance for basic living expenses to lakes area residents who are undergoing cancer treatments. The Swanson’s have raised thousands of dollars in assistance through their annual golf tournament every August.
In addition to the music, there will be full bar service, non-alcoholic beverages and food available on site.
“We’re very excited for this opportunity to once again help individuals and families in our community who are struggling with very serious health issues. When you’re sick, the last thing you should have to worry about is how to make rent or put food on the table,” said event organizer and Outing resident Paul Boblett.
“I simply don’t know anyone who has not been affected by cancer in some way, whether it’s a spouse or family member, friend, or co-worker,” added Boblett. “Both my wife and I are cancer survivors — and our experiences have provided us some perspective. This concert is a great way to help others, spread the word about the fund, and have a good time while doing it.”
The local business community has been very supportive through the underwriting of the concert, especially Dave and Julie Peterson of Pine Peaks Event Center, who graciously donated their very busy facility for the event once again.
Zeppo was formed after an impromptu jam session in October of 2016 and since that time the band has regularly headlined concert venues across the state. They have been described as a “fan band” because the members all grew up listening to Led Zeppelin, so much so that it could possibly be found in their DNA.
The band is comprised of Minnesota rock veterans including singer-guitarist John Eller, guitarist Terrance J. Fisher, drummer Noah Levy, bassist Boblett, who along with keyboard wizard Zach Sershon, bring a deep appreciation and love for the iconic Led Zeppelin catalog.
Wyld Ryce is a lakes area staple. The band was hugely popular in the early ‘80s and recorded and released two full-length albums and a 45. They reformed in 2016 with all but one original member after a nearly 30 year hiatus and have been performing regularly across the area for the past few years for thousands of concertgoers.
The band includes husband and wife team of John and Vicki Palmer on vocals and keyboards respectively, bassist Craig Englehart, guitarist Joel Jenkins, keyboardist Jim Cervin, and drummer Todd Johnson. For more info on Wyld Ryce visit: www.facebook.com/wyldryceband
This event is made possible by the generosity of the following businesses: C&C Boat Works, Crosslake Ace Hardware and Appliance, Crosslake Communications/Emily Cooperative Telephone Company, Crosslake Drug, Crosslake Veterinary Hospital, Northland Press, Pine Peaks Event Center, Pine River State Bank, Reeds Market, Wes Hanson Builders, Barstock Liquors, First National Bank, and Miller Construction. In-kind sponsors include First Impression Printing, Action Entertainment, Brainerd Dispatch/Echo Journal, D&D Beverage Co. and C&L Distributing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.