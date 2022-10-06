NISSWA — The Roe Family Singers — Kim and Quillan — will bring their old-time sounds to Grassroots Concerts in Nisswa Oct. 14.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church.
Kim and Quillan were married in the spring of 2003, and soon Kim was asking Quillan if they could start a band together. Quillan said, “No. Husbands and wives shouldn’t be in bands together. It’s a terrible idea!” But Kim persisted and kept asking to start a band together, and Quillan kept saying, “No.” That same year, however, both June Carter and Johnny Cash died, and a local bar, Lee’s Liquor Lounge, organized a tribute to them and their music.
Quillan wanted to perform at the tribute but his band at the time, Accident Clearinghouse, was on hiatus. So with the tribute’s promoter on the phone, Quillan asked Kim if she still wanted to start a band together. Not knowing that Quillan meant right then, she answered enthusiastically, “Yes!”
In 2011, they won the prestigious McKnight Fellowship for Performing Musicians, which comes with a substantial monetary award. The Roes talked it over and decided that they would try life as full-time musicians—using the McKnight Fellowship to help fund their first year—and have been making music their full-time work ever since.
Featuring banjo, autoharp, guitar, and Appalachian clogging, the band and family of fans have been regularly filling Minneapolis’ 331 Club every Monday night since 2005.
The Roe Family Singers mix original music and contemporary takes on old-time, traditional, and gospel tunes into one roiling and rollicking river of fresh yet familiar American music. Every performance raises a ruckus.
They won the title of “World’s Best Jug Band” twice, in 2010 and 2012 at the annual Battle of the Jug Bands. In 2012, they won the Minnesota Duet Contest at the Minnesota State Fair.
Admission for general seating is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12.
For this season, concerts are presented without intermission nor refreshments. Masks are required for all audience members and volunteers; N-95 masks will be provided for those who need one. Seating will be arranged to provide social distancing.
The rest of the fall concert schedule:
Oct. 28: Sarah Morris (www.sarahmorrismusic.com)
Nov. 11: Scott Cook (www.scottcook.net)
For information, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call (218) 838-4266.
The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar, 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, is located at the Journey Church next to the school.
Grassroots Concerts is a 501(c3) non-profit organization under the Internal Revenue Code. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.
