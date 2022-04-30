BRAINERD — Submissions are now open for the annual exhibition Salute To The Arts that will be on display at Crossing Arts Gallery from June 10 through July 2. The deadline to submitwork is May 13.

Salute To The Arts is a well-received and energizing annual juried exhibit that highlights exceptional, fresh, new work from area artists. All mediums will be considered, including, but not limited to painting, photography, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, fiber, and sculpture.

This exhibition is open to residents of Minnesota. Artists may submit up to two pieces for consideration. Artwork must have been created after June 2021 and not previously exhibited with TCAA. The submission fee is free for Crossing Arts members and $5 per piece for non-members. Submission fees are non-refundable.

Artwork will be juried by the Crossing Arts Gallery Committee, and our judge, Lori Forshee-Donnay, will select first ($250), second ($100), and third ($50) place cash awards for selected pieces. In addition, each of the three winners will receive a free one-year membership to Crossing Arts.

Visit the website for more information and the full list of rules. Artwork can be submitted on our website through our online submission form at https://www.crossingarts.org/calls-for-art

Forshee-Donnay is the executive director of the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, overseeing the artistic programming and mission of the organization since 2006. She has a lifelong interest in the arts and understands the importance it plays in all of our lives. In her time as ED, she has been a strong advocate for the visual arts in the region, helping provide opportunities for artists and helping make connections with community members and visitors to the area.

For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

