BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its much anticipated annual exhibit “Salute To The Arts,” sponsored by Midwest Security And Fire, which will run through July 3 in the Crossing Arts Gallery, featuring fresh new artwork from area artists that have been created over the past year.
Works on display include photography, sculpture, paintings, textile/fabric, and more.
Exhibiting artists are Carolyn Abbott, Aiyana Beaulieu, Bud Bullivant, Cindy Buxton, James Bzura, Mark Christy, William Grange, Patricia Lintner, Molly Mae, Adam Marx, Reilly Miller, Mitchell Cory Nelson, Taya Person, Tanya Piatz, Jane Ryan, Carol VanDenBoom, Mike Vogt, Chase Vreeland, Robert Whistler.
There will be no public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit the gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork. Masks are no longer required for vaccinated visitors, but welcome.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org
Hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
