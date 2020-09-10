BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its much anticipated annual exhibit “Salute to the Arts,” sponsored by Midwest Security And Fire that will run through Sept. 25 in the Crossing Arts Gallery.
This exhibition, which usually takes place in June, was rescheduled to later in the year due to COVID-19.
This annual tradition will feature fresh new artwork from area artists that have been created over the past year. Works on display include photography, sculpture, paintings, textile/fabric and more.
Exhibiting artists are Carolyn Abbott, Carla Benjamin, Kathleen Braud, Shelby Cate, Karen Cheney, Mark Christy, Millie Engisch, Susan Foss, Haddie Hadachek, Jody Hagenson, Lonnie Knutson, Tom Larson, Natalie McGuire, Mark Moser, Molly Ring, Gregory Rosenberg, Jan Sheets and Robert Whistler.
Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, we will not be having a public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit our gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork. In addition, a gallery tour video will be posted on our website and social media pages for those that are unable to view the exhibition in person.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
