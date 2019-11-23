STAPLES — Southern-born piano man Gary Timbs, joined by the family harmonies of The Schimpps, will present a Christmas concert at Centennial Auditorium Dec. 1 at 2 p.m., as part to the Staples Motley Area Arts Council’s regular season.
Guest musicians at the concert will include John Koopmann on trumpet; Sarah (Koopmann) Adair on violin; and Bob Anderson on string bass.
Originally from Atlanta, Gary’s “Southern-fried” piano playing and rich baritone voice have been nominated for both Grammy and Dove awards. He has performed and recorded as a solo artist; and with various country and gospel groups, including the legendary Statesmen Quartet and Country Music Hall of Fame’s Sonny James. Gary now makes his home in Staples, along with his wife, Dawn (Schimpp) Timbs.
The Schimpps have roots in Staples and have been singing for years throughout the Midwest, offering their unique blend of gospel, country and folk music. They’ve performed at churches, festivals and fairs; recorded CD’s; and were runners-up at the Minnesota State Fair’s talent contest one year, taking second to a gospel choir led by powerhouse singer Robert Robinson.
Together, the Schimpps and the Timbs will present an afternoon of Christmas music in Staples that will include a number of well-known songs of the season, drawing on influences from both Southern roots music and the north country.
For more information, check out the arts council’s website at www.staplesmotleyarts.org
Tickets for The Schimpps & the Timbs concert are available online at the arts council’s website; or purchase them by cash or check at the Staples World office, located at 224 4th St. NE in Staples; and at First International Bank and Trust, located at 96 Hwy 10 South in Motley. They may also be purchased at the door one hour prior to the performance.
