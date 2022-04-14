Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will host its 12th annual Chef’s Gala April 28 at 6:30 p.m. as a virtual event.
Rescheduled from its original date of Jan. 27, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Second Harvest. Funds will enable them to supply a critical source of food to north central Minnesota food shelves, meal programs, emergency shelters and other charitable feeding programs. It will also provide food to people facing hunger directly through their many direct service programs like, the Food Shelf at Second Harvest, Mobile Pop-Up Pantry Program, and Child Hunger Programs.
In 2021, Second Harvest distributed over 5 million meals to thousands of hungry people in the counties of Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Cass, Aitkin, Mille Lacs and Kanabec, which include the Tribal Communities of Leech Lake and Mille Lacs.
During the live event, four Celebrity Chefs will join virtual attendees along with Hosts Aaron Brown at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids and Heidi Holtan at Northland Arboretum in Brainerd and cook a meal for your entertainment, with the goal of receiving the most votes and being crowned 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year.
The 2022 Celebrity Chefs are:
• Tia Marie, Owner of UnWined Up North in Grand Rapids
• Hara Charlier, Ph.D, President, Central Lakes College in Brainerd
• Noah Wilcox, President, Grand Rapids State Bank in Grand Rapids
• Matt Kilian, President, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce in Brainerd
The virtual attendees can engage with the Celebrity Chefs by chatting and voting for them with a gift to Second Harvest.
Individuals can stream the event at home or attend one of two watch parties, in Grand Rapids, being hosted by Unwined Up North and Klockow Brewing Company that evening. A watch party is a fun way for people to watch a virtual event while enjoying the company of others in an in-person setting.
In the Brainerd Area, special pasta meals inspired by each Celebrity Chef will be offered at Nick Miller’s new concept restaurant, Baia Della, located at the former Prairie Bay location. All proceeds from the sales will be given in honor of each chef.
Free tickets and more information about the event can be found at: onecau.se/_dS8 or by contacting Second Harvest’s Development Director at (218) 999-4135.
