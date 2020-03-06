BRAINERD — Crossing Arts Kids, Featured Artist, and Oil and Water, and contemporary works by Lonnie Knutson will all be held at Crossing Arts Saturday.
Crossing Arts Kids art programming goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. Make a Northern Lights landscape using chalk pastels and learn new techniques and applications for this fun medium, with guest artist Trisha Peterson. Bring an art shirt as this class may get a little messy.
This class is sponsored by Members Cooperative Credit Union. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Visit crossingarts.org or call Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 to enroll. A $3 per child fee is requested but no child will be turned away due to need.
Meet featured member artist Tyler Kneisl who lives in the Brainerd Lakes Area with his wife and two children and has been creating artwork through the medium of photography since 2006. He specifically enjoys capturing shots of wildlife and nature all around us. His work is presented on metal, canvas and photo paper. View some of his pieces on display, talk with him, and learn more about the process for creating his artwork.
In the gallery is the current exhibition, ‘Oil and Water, works by Knutson on display.
All activities are held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street. Call (218) 833-0416 or visit crossingarts.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.