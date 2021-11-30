GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Players announces their spring 2022 Broadway musical selection “Sister Act” and is currently inviting letters of interest in the production roles of artistic director, music director, vocal director and choreographer.
“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and tells the story of a woman hiding in a convent who helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own.
When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself in a whole new world!
Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, “Sister Act” is reason to rejoice!
More info on how to apply for these positions can be obtained at the website www.grplayers.com or (218) 327-5755.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.