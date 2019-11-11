The Sons of Norway will hold their second annual Viking Festival Aug. 22 at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
The first Viking Festival, held this August, was such a success the decision was made to hold the 2020 event at the fairgrounds to allow for room for the festival to grow.
“We were thrilled and amazed at the number of people who came to the festival this year. We were hoping for a few hundred, and more than 900 attended,” said Julie Guth, festival organizer. “We believe the festival can become a significant regional event, so we decided to move to the Crow Wing County Fair Grounds.”
Guth said ample parking and other infrastructure would allow the event to accommodate increased numbers of festival-goers in addition to more Viking reenactors and animals. “Our imaginations are the limit for what we can do at the fairgrounds.”
The new venue has several other advantages. Many of this year’s attendees requested having food available, and the fairgrounds can accommodate on-site food vendors perfectly. And, in the case of bad weather, many of the events can easily be moved indoors.
The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be authentic to the Viking age with the slogan, “Real Vikings. No Horns.” The popular conception of horned helmets originated with artists and an opera costume designer during the 19th century.
Next year’s festival-goers will be able to see and try on replicas of actual Viking helmets.
The website is crowwingvikingfestival.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.