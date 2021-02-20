Split Rock Lighthouse is gearing up for spring with a slate of new programs that kick off March 1, including daily pop-up history presentations and a photography exhibit that rotates monthly called “Photography at the Rock.
The first featured photographer is Christian Dalbec who specializes in wave and water photography as well as drone work. He will be on site March 1, 13 and 31.
Beginning March 13 visitors can go on a new Keeper’s Tour which is a guided tour of the lighthouse and keeper’s house that brings to life stories of the lightstation. It is currently the only way to go inside the lighthouse. The tour is 45 minutes long and will be limited to 10 people to ensure that social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols can be maintained. It will be offered Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in March and April, with expanded tour hours starting May 1. The tour cost is $25.
Visitors not wanting to take the tour can purchase a Grounds Pass beginning March 1, which provides access to the grounds, visitor center, and fog signal building. The Grounds Pass cost is $8.
Split Rock Lighthouse staff are working on ways to increase access to the lighthouse for more guests this summer. Look for additional admission categories that include lighthouse access beginning Memorial Day Weekend.
About Split Rock Lighthouse
Split Rock Lighthouse, a National Historic Landmark, is the place to discover Minnesota’s role in Great Lakes shipping and life on the North Shore. The site is located in Split Rock Lighthouse State Park on U.S. Highway 61, 20 miles northeast of Two Harbors. For more information, visit mnhs.org/splitrock.
The Minnesota Historical Society is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs and publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories and connects people with history. Visit mnhs.org
