DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica will host a musical look at the life of legendary music educator Nadia Boulanger at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Mitchell Auditorium on campus.

“Nadia” explores the life of Boulanger, a French teacher, composer, and conductor. She served as a teacher for many of the leading composers and musicians of the 20th century, and also performed occasionally as a pianist and organist.

Soprano Adriana Zabala and classical musicians the Bakken Trio will team up for a mesmerizing one-woman tour-de-force that combines chamber music with theater to tell Boulanger’s story.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Spotlight Box Office at (218) 723-7000 or spotlight@css.edu

This performance is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments