DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica’s musical groups will team up to present a free performance at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mitchell Auditorium.
The College will celebrate Homecoming 2019 the week of Sept. 16-22. The Prism Musical Ensembles Showcase concert has become part of its annual homecoming tradition. Faculty members will join instrumental and choral ensembles to present a wide spectrum of music. Join the St. Scholastica community for a fast-paced kaleidoscope of sound.
Admission is free, and this event is open to the public.
St. Scholastica is nationally recognized for quality and value. It has been named the top Minnesota college for economic mobility, and U.S. News & World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists. The College is ranked on Money magazine’s “Best Colleges for your Money” list, Princeton Review’s 2020 list of Best Midwestern Colleges, and Forbes’ Top Colleges list.
The Center for First-Generation Student Success has named St. Scholastica one of the top 80 colleges in the country for commitment to first-generation students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.